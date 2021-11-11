The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State is collaborating with an indigenous engineering firm, Fordmarx Nigeria Limited and its foreign partner, Lorentz Germany, to organise a two-week free training programme on sustainable water technology for graduate engineers and technologists in the South East geo-political zone.

According to a statement by the Managing Director of Fordmarx Nigeria Limited, Clifford Nnaji, the training tagged: “Train the Trainer/Capacity Building Programme on Sustainable Water Technology,” will focus on borehole drilling, water treatment and plant, renewable energy, irrigation and fire fighting/fire hydrant.

Fordmarx Nigeria Limited is currently handling the comprehensive rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Crash Programme in Enugu State being executed by the Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration, after over 30 years since the water project was abandoned.

The water scheme which involves the rehabilitation and conversion of 13 industrial boreholes to solar power to ensure availability and sustainability of water reticulation to Enugu metropolis is over 90 percent completed.

Nnaji, in the statement, disclosed the training which is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) of giving back to the society, will hold from November 23 to December 3, 2021 at The Base Event Centre, Independence Layout, Enugu, Enugu State, from 8am to 5pm daily.

He said the training will equip candidates with required skills in the areas of focus, stating that eligible candidates for the programme must be between the age of 18 and 35 years with a minimum qualification of National Diploma (ND) in the field of engineering and other related courses.

Revealing that the participants will be issued certificates at the end of the training “which will enable them to work within the industry.

