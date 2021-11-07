Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has said Emmanuel Dennis will shine against Arsenal Sunday on his return from suspension.
Dennis missed his team’s last game against Southampton after he was suspended for accumulating five bookings.
Experienced coach Ranieri has now said he missed Dennis against Southampton but now expects the winger to dazzle Arsenal.
“I missed him in the Southampton match and I think he can have a very good match against Arsenal,” the Watford boss said at a press briefing.
“He is a very talented player, fast with good skills, and he always runs straight to goal.
“I love these kinds of players.”
Dennis, 23, has scored three goals and made as many assists in his debut Premier League season.
Arsenal are sixth on the table, seven points and 10 places ahead of Watford.
Leave a Reply