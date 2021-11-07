Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has said Emmanuel Dennis will shine against Arsenal Sunday on his return from suspension.

Dennis missed his team’s last game against Southampton after he was suspended for accumulating five bookings.

Experienced coach Ranieri has now said he missed Dennis against Southampton but now expects the winger to dazzle Arsenal.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“I missed him in the Southampton match and I think he can have a very good match against Arsenal,” the Watford boss said at a press briefing.