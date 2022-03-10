Watford has confirmed that Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong to full fitness following an injury that was initially feared could keep him out of action for a lengthy period.

Troost-Ekong has not played a single minute for the Hornets since returning from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in January, where he helped Nigeria reach the knockout stages.

And in the build-up to Watford’s crunch home tie against Arsenal at the weekend, Watford manager, Roy Hodgson suggested that the Nigerian international had cupped a groin problem that could keep him away from the football pitch until the start of April.

That would have been a worry for the Super Eagles preparing to face eternal rivals, Ghana over two legs in the coming weeks, for a chance to represent Africa at the 2022 FIFA World Cup later in the year.

Nigeria’s head coach, Austin Eguavoen should be worried about the current physical conditions of his main defenders, with Ola Aina snubbed at Torino and Leon Balogun not seeing much game time at Rangers after recovering from an injury.

Adding an injured Troost-Ekong to that mix could have further complicated the situation.

But, with a statement on their official website, Watford allayed that fear while revealing that the former Udinese star joined his teammates on the training ground yesterday.

But Troost-Ekong is not expected to be involved today when the Golden Boys trade tackles with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux.

