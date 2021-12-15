Watford striker, Emmanuel Dennis, could now be given a call up to represent Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations, following the sacking of manager, Gernot Rohr.

The German had been in charge of the Super Eagles since 2016 but was relieved of his duties on Sunday, just a couple of weeks before teams are due to meet for the competition.

His sacking could now change the picture for one or two players, including Dennis, who Rohr had repeatedly overlooked despite his impressive start to life at Watford.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Since his arrival at Vicarage Road, the diverse forward has scored seven Premier League goals, but was still ignored for all recent international breaks.

In fact, he has not played for Nigeria since November 2020 when he was given a six-minute cameo off the bench against Sierra Leone.

Just over a week ago, that did not look like changing any time soon, with sources familiar with the Nigerian set up explaining to the Observer that Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester) and Paul Onuachu (Genk) were all ahead of Dennis in the pecking order under Rohr.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .