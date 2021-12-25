Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has taken a step further in his recovery from injury.

The energetic midfielder is gradually working his way back to full fitness and has started light training on the field.

In a short video posted on social media, by his Club Watford, he Etebo was seen running with the ball at his feat and also engaging in shooting practices.

“Etebo has been taking his next steps towards recovery at London, Colney , “reads a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

The midfielder ruptured his achilles in Watford’s 1-1 draw against Newscastle United at the end of September and has been sidelined since then.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international underwent a successful surgery and worked in the gym for few weeks.

The former Las Palmas and Levante midfielder is expected to return to competitive action in later January 2022.