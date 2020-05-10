Watford have followed Brighton and Aston Villa in publicly opposing the use of neutral venues in the Premier League’s proposed Project Restart plan.

Hornets chairman and chief executive, Scott Duxbury, said it would compromise fairness and sporting integrity.

It is understood Premier League clubs are not planning to vote on whether to use neutral venues at a Monday meeting.

The vote looks likely to be held later in May and 14 of the 20 clubs must vote in favour for it to be adopted.

And while three have now made their opposition to the proposal known, it is understood others have similar feelings.

Before voting, league bosses are also awaiting government guidance on the criteria for bio-security at events and ground-safety licensing, which is expected later next week.

“I, of course, absolutely accept we cannot have supporters in the stadium,” Duxbury wrote in The Times. “That goes without saying in the present situation.

“However, we are now told we cannot play our remaining home games at Vicarage Road and the familiarity and advantage that brings.