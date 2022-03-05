William Troost-Ekong was one of the Super Eagles’ 30-man provisional squad to face Ghana at the World Cup playoffs.

Watford manager, Roy Hodgson has ruled William Troost Ekong out for the “foreseeable future” after the defender strained his muscle.

Hodgson announced on Friday ahead of the Hornets’ game against Arsenal at Vicarage Road.

“It’s a muscle strain, the same with Troost-Ekong,” said Hodgson of Senegal star, Ismaila Sarr.

“It’s going to keep them both out of the equation for the foreseeable future, but I don’t know how long exactly.

“It’s not a minor thing, it’s not a knock, both have muscle strains, and that can take anything from a week to four weeks to recover from.”

Meanwhile, Everton winger Alex Iwobi was omitted from Nigeria squad to face Ghana

Iwobi was not invited because he is ineligible for the games against the Black Stars after he was red carded in Nigeria’s round of sixteen clash against Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

