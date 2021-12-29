Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis has expressed his delight after he was named in Nigeria’s 28-man squad for the AFCON in Cameroon.

The Watford striker took to his Twitter account to share his joy at being part of the Super Eagles travelling party to Cameroon.

“Proud to get a call up to represent my country

Naija boy,’ he twitted.

Dennis has three caps for Nigeria, but the last of his three appearances came over a year ago in a 0-0 draw against Sierra Leone.

Since then, he has been overlooked for national team engagements. However, the former Club Brugge star is back in the Super Eagles team after Gernot Rohr was sacked.

During the period Dennis was snubbed, Rohr was the Super Eagles boss, although the Watford striker was also out of form.

But his move to Watford from Club Brugge in the summer offered him a fresh opportunity, which he has duly taken.