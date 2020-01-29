There could be two departures at Vicarage Road before the end of the month, with Watford willing to let Super Eagles’ forward, Isaac Success and his compatriot, Tomiwa Dele-Bashiru leave on loan.

Success had struggled since joining the Hornets in 2016 from Granada and he had played just 50 Premier League minutes this term, leading to suggestions he could be loaned back to Granada for the second half of the campaign.

Dele-Bashiru, 20, had only made appearances in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup since joining on a free last summer after his contract at Manchester City expired.

The midfielder is expected to be loaned to a team in the Championship in order to gather some valuable first-team experience.

Meanwhile, Watford U23 Assistant Manager, Omer Riza had nothing but praise for Success after Watford U23s 4-1 rout of Colchester United on Monday and highlighted his positive attitude.

He told the Hornets official webpage: “From the beginning, Isaac showed a good attitude. He was there, having breakfast before anyone and was in the meeting room before anyone and that’s what the staff like to see.