Watford Nigerian forward, Emmanuel Dennis, is one of the players who will no doubt have a lot of interest if the team fails to beat the drop from the English Premier League, owngoalnigeria reports.

24-year-old Dennis has been one of the revelations of the season in England with nine goals and five assists from 27 matches in the English Premier League despite playing for a struggling team.

His performance hasn’t gone unnoticed as a host of teams have sounded out his representatives over a possible deal in the event that Watford get relegated from the league, something which looks like a possibility considering the team’s position on the log.

According to Spanish news outlet, Fichajes, La Liga side Villarreal has the Nigerian on top of their wish list for the summer but would have to pay a premium to sign him at the end of the season. The report claimed Watford will demand a fee in the region of €30 million for the Nigerian who joined the team in the summer from Club Brugge on a contract which runs till the summer of 2026.