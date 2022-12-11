The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has called on private sectors to support in the development of the educational sector as government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility even as he lauded Wavecrest College of Hospitality for it’s contribution to educational development in the country.

The Minister, represented by the Deputy Rector, Administration, Yaba College of Technology, Uduak Inyang-Udoh spoke in Lagos on Friday during the combined convocation ceremony of the institution where 236 Higher National Diploma and National Diploma students of 2018/2019 to 2021/2022 academic sessions formally graduated.

It should be noted that the college is a project of the Women’s Board Educational cooperation society.

Adamu said, “No where in the world education is left in the hands of government. The private sector have a lot to play and we celebrate with the Women’s Board for the role they have played in contributing to the education development of the nation especially in hospitality management.”

He advised the graduands to strategies and find ways of enhancing their venture base by acquiring more skills to create jobs rather than seeking for jobs, noting that, “integrity mixed with entrepreneurial skills will make the sky your limit.”

Earlier, the Director, Millennium Apartments and Studio, Mr Max Menkiti during his address on “Human Capital Development in the Hospitality Industry in Nigeria” stressed the need for human capital development saying it remains the most important form of inputs in any economic venture.

According to him, “Human Capital is the most important form of input in any economic venture and is slowly but surely getting its proper share of attention in the hospitality sector.

“Human Capital Development is recognised as a critical factor in improving and increasing output and as such a lot of money is pouring into up-skilling, training, equipping mentally & physically the Hospitality workers of today and tomorrow. Companies and countries are realizing that to profit , maintain growth and keep a leading edge, the best investments are those made into their people hence, as a graduating student today, you too are well placed to benefit from this awakening.”

He also advised graduands to be pro-active while delivering their professional services noting that “pro-active self-development is the ultimate key to success. On your journey to success, things might be tough and challenging, do not expect everything to be easy, there are times you might be broke, feel rejected, team betrayal but continue learning and grow, dream big, be dedicated, determined and embrace the virtue of discipline to standout,” Menkiti said.

Similarly, the President, Women in Hospitality Nigeria, Justina Ovat who spoke on “Setting high personal and career expectation in the world of Hospitality” urged the students to maintain good character, attitude, relationship geared with good experience and excellence, adding that, “the industry is highly demanding hence, hospitality practitioners must learn to priorities their job activities to avoid burn out.”

According to her, “there is no short cut to success, even as I celebrate with the graduating students I urged them to hold tenaciously their passion for the job and excel with integrity.”

Earlier, the Provost of the college, Rosana Forsuelo during her speech expressed the institution continuous commitment to empowering the girl-child with good hospitality education.

The Provost, represented by Ifeoma Nwabachili, the Deputy Provost said, the institution has made tremendous effort at improving the employability of it’s students saying, organisations usually apply to receive Wavecrest college students due to their professional performance at the workplace.

She advised graduands to conquer and stay at the top and make positive and meaningful impact and keep the flag of the institution flying.

Adinuba Marycynthia who gave the valedictory speech said at wavecrest, every girl child is empowered, given the right education and prepared for education and economic independence.

She urged graduands to embrace tolerance and perseverance in their life pursuit and workplace.

At the event, awards were presented to the best graduating students as well as students with good academic performance while lecturers and staff with long service years were awarded for their commitment to the institution growth and development.