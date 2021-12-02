From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of former Senate President, Joseph Wayas, at the age of 80.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

According to a statement by by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari who condoled with the family of the legislator, whose influence and contributions to Nigeria’s democracy remain indelible.

He noted that the sacrifices of Wayas, who started taking up leadership responsibilities at an early age, turning a Senate President at 38, and remaining vibrant and dynamic in mentoring leaders long after he retired from politics.

President Buhari said he joined the National Assembly, Government and people of Cross River State, his friends and associates in mourning the loss, believing his legacies will be approximated for posterity.

The President prayed that his soul will find rest with the Lord.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .