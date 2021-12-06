From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has expressed his condolences on the death of Second Republic Senate President, Dr Joseph Wayas, who died on Tuesday, aged 80 years.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described the death of the former Senate President as a great loss to Nigeria which he served diligently in his lifetime.

Extolling the virtues of the deceased, Dr. Fayemi described him as a colourful politician and a committed servant of the people.

The Governor also described the late Dr. Wayas as a bridge builder and advocate of a united and indivisible Nigeria in thoughts, words and action.

The Governor urged the deceased’s family members, friends and political associates to be consoled by the fact he lived a good life and contributed his quota to national development.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the immediate and extended family as well as associates of the late Dr Wayas and pray that God grant him eternal rest.”

