By Maduka Nweke

Nigerians have been inundated with variety of questions that often cannot be explained.

Among these problems for those living in urban cities is accommodationwhich has dealt a dangerous blow people living in Lagos and other urban cities because real estate operators usually build for the rich rather than for the poor.

To resolve this dilemma, The Address Homes said it came to rescue the neglected by accommodating them in the scheme of things.

There’s no place like home,’ or ‘Home is where the heart is.’ These popular axioms affirm the truth that a home is a place that is always desirable. It exists in the mind’s eye as much as in a particular physical location. Home, in essence, is a shelter, providing an escape from the intrusions of the busy world.

Interestingly, in Nigeria, most cities are fast becoming homes to a huge number of individuals due to the rural-urban influx of people, as well as the rapid-growing population, especially, the working class; and of course rapid urbanisation, among other factors.

However, much thought about, in seeking for homes, regardless of economic conditions of the nation and the citizens, researches have shown that many are not just complacent with living in ‘any kind of home’. This category of patrons or home-seekers, this medium observes, wants more than just four walls and a parking lot. Simply put, they desire to live in the premium or what many call luxury homes, rather than ‘normal’ homes.

For these home buyers, specifically, the affluent, the desire for luxury homes that provide all the modern comforts cannot be overemphasized. The homes, especially in the urban areas, afford the owner to provide his/her family quality habitat with security, health, and privacy, all guaranteed.

Notably, however, affording a luxury home does not come cheap. With the poor state of the economy, galloping inflation and falling values of the naira and associated effects on the fortune of the nation, prices of luxury properties have climbed steadily over the years.

But, while it might seem to have a luxury home cannot be achieved in one’s lifetime, the good news is here.

In battling the housing deficit in the country, a top-notch real estate development firm, The Address Homes, has reiterated its resolve toward tackling Nigeria’s housing deficit by providing affordable homes that meet the benchmark of modern real estate development.

Having stamped its authority in the luxury property market within the shortest time of coming into the real estate industry through the successful completion of about 54 units of mid-luxury detached and semi-detached properties in Osapa London, 31 units of luxury homes at Ilasan, opposite Ikate, in Lekki, Lagos, the firm has added two new home schemes christened The Luxuria by The Address Homes and Dan & Dan Apartments in Ikoyi and Banana Island to its stables.

These maisonette homes, industry experts and many stakeholders affirmed, are definitely like no other, and could only have been delivered by The Address Homes, which prides itself as an “address of distinction”, where standards, innovation, newness and fresh perspectives thrive. The two luxury brands, on completion, are expected to deliver cosy homes that combine exquisite design with high-level finishes within Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the Address Homes management, the construction of the two deluxe contemporary homes, which commenced in 2021, is expected to be completed in 2023. Upon completion, the project will comprise 18 luxury houses, ranging from five-bedroom fully detached houses to five-bedroom semi-detached houses and four-bedroom terrace houses.

Located on Alexander Road, Ikoyi, The Luxuria, which sits on a land area measuring approximately 4890sqm is a development made up of 58 units in total, out of which close to 50 are typical maisonettes. The general amenities include the followings: 24 hours power, functional gym, adult/children swimming pools, 3 carports, spa, lounge overlooking the lobby, 2 general lifts per tower, 2 service lifts per tower, spacious lift lobby, wet and dry kitchens as well as a reception area.

Dan & Dan Apartments, located on Banana Island road, comprises 27 units of fully-serviced apartments; three penthouses, 12 maisonettes and 12 terrace houses. Designed by award-winning architect, Play in Architecture Limited and nestled in the heart of Ikoyi, Dan & Dan is surrounded by city landmarks, cultural institutions and dozens of trendy dining and shopping options with easy and secured access to roads and waterways.