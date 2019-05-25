Here are the tips for achieving a simple, natural makeup look.

Cleanse and moisturize

The key to nailing a natural look is to have a good base. Make sure your skin is clean and moisturized before you start your makeup.

Apply foundation where you need it

For a natural daytime look, even out the skin tone while keeping it glowing and light. A water-based product will move with your skin for a natural, hydrated finish unlike a powder-based product, which can crease and dry out. Apply with brush only on the areas where you want to even out your skin rather than all over for the most natural finish.

Apply concealer only in the hollows

Keep your under eyes looking natural but also concealed. If you want to maintain the shadow that your bottom lashes create to prevent the area from looking too flat, which in turn, doesn’t look natural, use a sheer concealer only in the inner corner and in the deepest hollow of your under eyes (rather than all the way up to your eye lashes) and blending it in by tapping with your finger.

Skip contour and bright blush

Instead of heavy contour or bright blush, use a shade that’s slightly gray. To apply it, use an angled blush brush and swirls it on the apples of the cheeks and along the cheekbones. This gives you a slightly sculpted, sophisticated look that still looks natural.

Tight-line your lashes and contour the crease

The trick to a subtly lined eye is to lay the tip on the lashes as you draw. This will not only keep the line steady, but also create just enough definition without being too much.

Fill in your brows with tiny strokes

Rather than a powder or pencil, use an eye pencil to get the most natural effect.

Use your finger to apply the lipstick

Instead of applying the lip colour straight from the tube, rub the colour onto your finger and blot it onto the lips for a hint of colour without looking too overdone.