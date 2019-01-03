Doris Obinna

It is tempting to assume that sweating in the night is a result of weather condition. While this is true, to some extent, it could also be caused by health conditions.

According to a medical expert, Dr. Gabriel Omonaiye, night sweat could be a sign of tuberculosis and lymphomas.

He said: “Tuberculosis is the infection most commonly associated with night sweats. But bacterial infections, which are other less common causes such as endocarditis (inflammation of the heart valves), osteomyelitis (inflammation in the bones), and abscesses can cause night sweats. Night sweats are also a symptom of AIDS infection.”

Night sweats are episodes of perspiration that occur at night while you are sleeping. People who experience this

condition typically report waking with wet bedclothes or sheets, having an increased heart rate, and chills for 1-4 minutes. Menopause or a fever are leading causes of night sweats, but they can also be related to some cancers or be a side effect of certain cancer treatments.

According to experts, lymphoma and leukemia are also, commonly associated with night sweats, but excessive sweating is also linked with carcinoid tumours and adrenal tumours.

However, medication could also cause night sweat. Antidepressant medications are a common type of drug that can lead to night sweats. Study reveals that from eight per cent to 22 per cent of people taking antidepressant drugs have night sweats. Other psychiatric drugs have also been associated with night sweats. Medicines taken to lower fever, such as aspirin and acetaminophen, can sometimes cause sweating.

“The hot flashes that accompany menopause can occur at night and cause sweating. This is a very common cause of night sweats in women,” Omonaiye said.

Laura M. Rosch, an osteopathic internal medicine specialist, said people may experience night sweats because they take spicy foods or hot drinks before bedtime. She also blame hot weather or an over-heated bedroom.

Giving tips on how to overcome it, she said: “If your night sweats occur on a regular basis, interrupt your sleep.

If it is accompanied by a fever or other symptoms, such as unexplained weight loss, then you should schedule an appointment with your physician.

“Your doctor will take a look at your detailed medical history and may order tests, such as blood counts and virus

and thyroid tests, to determine if you have any underlying medical conditions that could be responsible for the night sweats.”

Symptoms

Depending on the cause of the night sweats, other symptoms may occur in association with the sweating. With certain infections and cancers, fever can develop along with night sweats.

Also, shaking and chills can sometimes occur. With cancer, such as lymphoma, unexplained weight loss can occur.

However, people who have an undiagnosed cancer, apart from night sweat, frequently have other symptoms as

well, such as unexplained weight loss and fevers.

Night sweats caused menopausal transition are typically accompanied by other symptoms of menopause, such

as vaginal dryness, daytime hot flashes and mood changes. Night sweats that occur as a side effect of medications can be accompanied by other medication side effects, depending upon the specific drug.

Conditions that result in increased sweating in general, as opposed to only night sweats, will result in increased sweating at other hours of the day.

Prevention

Once you determine your sleep needs, you should do your best to meet those needs every day. By consistently going to bed and getting up at the same time, we condition our body to follow a regular pattern of sleep. This allows our body’s natural clock, called a circadian rhythm, to help initiate and maintain our sleep.

An expert cautioned: “Make sure your sleep environment is quiet, dark, cool, and comfortable.

Studies find that sleeping in a cool environment is most conducive. By eliminating excess noise and light, we can minimise the disruptions that might wake us up. In addition, the bedroom should be a place for relaxing, not a source of stress.

Bedrooms are for sleeping and sex, not for watching television, indulging your pets or doing work.”

Habits that helps

Sweating is the body’s normal method for regulating the body’s temperature. When night sweats occur, the body’s thermostat gets confusing messages. Fortunately, there are steps you can take that may help control body temperature and ease the symptoms of night sweats. Use sheets and bedclothes made from natural fibers, like

cotton. You might also want to try wick-away fabrics that absorb moisture from the skin and dry quickly.

Sleep with one foot or leg out from under the covers. This can help cool your body temperature.

Use air conditioning or fans to keep air moving and the room temperature cool. Take a cool shower before bed and try to maintain a healthy weight.

Also, exercise and use a cool gel pillow. Practice relaxation and stress-reduction techniques, such as yoga, acupuncture, meditation, or breathing exercises.

Some studies suggest that the slow and steady rhythm of breathing may reduce night sweats and help you get back to sleep.