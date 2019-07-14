The following actions can help prevent a vaginal yeast infection.

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and nonfat dairy products. Some women think that eating foods with lactobacillus organisms, such as yogurt or acidophilus milk, will help prevent yeast infections. So far there is no evidence for this connection. But eating foods that contain lactobacillus can be part of a healthy diet.

Control diabetes. Good control of blood sugar levels decreases the risk of yeast infections anywhere on your body.

Avoid unnecessary use of antibiotics. Antibiotics can change the normal balance of vaginal organisms, allowing excess growth of yeast.

Keep your vaginal area clean. Use mild, unscented soap and water. Rinse well.

After using the toilet, wipe from front to back to avoid spreading yeast or bacteria from your anus to the vagina or urinary tract.

Wear underwear that helps keep your genital area dry and doesn’t hold in warmth and moisture. One good choice is cotton underwear.

Avoid tight-fitting clothing, such as panty hose, and tight-fitting jeans. These may increase body heat and moisture in your genital area.

Don’t douche or use deodorant tampons or feminine sprays, powders, or perfumes. These items can change the normal balance of organisms in your vagina.

Signs of vaginal yeast infection

Symptoms of vaginal yeast infection

Vaginal itching that is often severe.

Vaginal discharge that is usually white, thick, clumpy, and odorless.

Red, irritated skin around the opening to the vagina (labia).

Pain while urinating when urine touches irritated skin.

Pain in the vagina during sexual intercourse.

Symptoms of a vaginal yeast infection are more likely to occur during the week before a menstrual period.

There are other conditions with similar symptoms, such as bacterial vaginosis or a sexually transmitted infection (STI). Itching and redness of the vulva can also be caused by a reaction to vaginal products such as soap, bath oils, spermicidal jelly, or douches. If you are unfamiliar with your symptoms, see your doctor for an accurate diagnosis.