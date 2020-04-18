Vivian Onyebukwa

Some ladies shy away from white pants because of fear of getting dirty easily. But, that is not enough excuse not to don this beautiful outfit. It’s a classy, chic and voguish staple that is extremely versatile for wearing with casual and semi-formal outfits.

There are so many beautiful styles to try, starting from ripped, boyfriends to skinnies, palazzo, cropped, slim-fit designs, wide-leg and flares, but everything depends on your personal style.

It is such a fresh, modern and easy to combine colour, that white pants have become the ultimate basic in some people’s wardrobe.

They look good with almost everything, starting from bold, loud colour and print tops, to classic dark hue tops. You can even go on total white looks. Modern and easy

Note: White pants are ideal to wear during dry season.