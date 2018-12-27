A single alcoholic drink is enough to trigger a hangover for some people, while others may drink heavily and escape a hangover entirely.

Doris Obinna

With the Christmas and New Year festivities, people tend to drink more. In drinking more, they put more alcohol in their system, which could be hazardous to health. One of the widest effect of excessive alcohol is hangover.

Alcohol is a mood altering substance. It affects the nerves that pass messages around the body by slowing them down, and the more you drink the greater the effect.

A Lagos doctor, Sunday Olalekan, said people often get livelier when they have had alcoholic drink, which affects parts of the brain responsible for self-control.

According to him, “some people who abuse alcohol have tried to find ways to get drunk without drinking the calories, feeling a hangover, or other side effects.

“A hangover however, is the experience of various unpleasant physiological and psychological effects following the consumption of alcohol, such as wine, beer and distilled spirits.

“A hangover can leave you struggling to concentrate, feeling irritable and sensitive to light, which is not a good combination if you were planning to make the most of the day and not spend it in bed.”

A study reveals that hangovers can last for several hours or for more than 24 hours. Olalekan said: “Though many possible remedies and folk cures have been suggested, there is no compelling evidence to suggest that any are effective for preventing or treating alcohol hangover. Avoiding alcohol or drinking in moderation is the most effective ways to avoid a hangover.