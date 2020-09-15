Maduka Nweke

The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), has appointed Mr. Freeman Osonuga, Chief Executive Officer of Adloyalty Business Network (AdloyaltyBN) as Senator representing Nigeria.

As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is committed to collaborating globally to empower the economic development of the world by fostering innovative financial instruments for startups, scale ups, innovators, entrepreneurs and SMEs and to promoting gender equality and women’s participation in all sectors of the world economy.

As announced by Baybars Altuntas, the chairman of the World Business Angels Investment Forum, Freeman will represent Nigeria at the Grand Assembly of the World Business Angels Investment Forum. The Inclusion of Nigeria in WBAF provides a wide range of opportunities for Nigerian startups, scale ups, and high growth businesses, and opens doors for economic development.

In response to Freeman’s appointment as Senator, Altuntas said: “Freeman who currently leads over 20,000 real estate consultants in Nigeria has made significant contributions to driving financial inclusion across the country and has helped secure market-based funding for several real estate developers and firms and we believe beyond all reasonable doubt that he would function perfectly in this position.”

Altuntas added: “As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnerships for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the WBAF supports startups, develops entrepreneurial ecosystems, and helps venture capital and companies connect with international companies, fintechs, and other relevant institutions. We are confident about our choice of contribution to the economic development of the country by facilitating connections with entrepreneurial ecosystems. We strongly believe that Nigeria will soon become a country that can foster the development of its economy in a more entrepreneurial atmosphere.’’