Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD,) has launched a 3-year Canadian Dollar Sustainable Development Bond.

This is part of a campaign to raise awareness for the critical need to protect and sustain water and ocean resources. Fiera Capital was the sole investor in this transaction which was purchased for the Fiera Multi-Strategy Income Fund. The transaction was priced on September 26, 2019, and JP Morgan was the sole underwriter and distributor of the bond. The bank said, “this is the latest example of the World Bank’s engagement with investors around specific development challenges and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through this engagement, the World Bank and Fiera Capital are raising awareness for SDG 6, Clean Water and Sanitation, and SDG 14, Life Below Water.”

It added that the World Bank, as the largest multilateral funder for ocean and water projects in developing countries, is committed to working with countries to ensure access to safe and clean water and for the sustainable use of ocean and marine resources.

This includes avoiding pollution reaching oceans through better waste management.

Head of World Bank’s Investor Relations and New Products, Heike Reichelt said the “World Bank Sustainable Development Bonds are an opportunity to engage with investors as they integrate environmental, social and governance criteria in their investment decisions and focus on impact.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Fiera Capital to communicate the urgency and focus needed to protect water and ocean resources to sustain health, provide food and energy, manage the environment, and create jobs.” “The World Bank continues to be a global leader in the impact investing space. Fiera Capital is proud to partner with them in a bond to highlight projects to meet the Sustainable Development Goals 6 and 14; as water is a critical aspect of human life and oceans are the planet’s life support system. We are proud to be part of something bigger than ourselves that has a direct positive impact,” said François Bourdon, Global CIO, Fiera Capital.