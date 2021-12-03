By Tosin Ajirire and Demola Balogun

After the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the world last year; Nigerians expected 2021 to be significantly different. The partial or total shutdown of leisure hotspots in Lagos during the pandemic had set a stimulus for new thinking and innovative social engineering in the sector. Just when people thought it was all over for the ever-bubbling hospitality industry, WBar & Lounge staged a grand comeback in the upscale Falomo, Ikoyi axis of the city, coming after an extensive renovation that spanned several months.

Kudus Jamal El-Ammouri, co-founder/CEO of WBar & Lounge, affirmed the re-launch of the prestigious hospitality outlet when he hosted these reporters to an evening of wine and canapés recently. WBar has provided Jamal the opportunity to replicate the over two decades hospitality experience and high quality industry exposure he acquired in the United States, Europe and Asia. No wonder, the bar offers world-class facilities and personalized culinary services, with a target audience stretching beyond the Ikoyi axis. The business also extends to Sky Care Catering Services located at Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Occupying a vast space within the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) complex in Falomo, Ikoyi, WBar equally caters to the clientele of the boating agency in a clean, modern building with impressive driveway and parking lot, all situated by the serene lagoon. The ambience complements the sleek design of WBar and its unique collapsible roof, under which guests nestle comfortably with their drinks.

According to Jamal, WBar has a variety of seating options that cater to the discriminating tastes of the young and old, aged from 22 to 60, with the support of over 150 well-trained bartenders, waitresses and kitchen staff led by executive chef Mohammed. “With over 150 young, vibrant workers on our payroll, we are developing everyone to bring out the best in them. Unfortunately, with the pandemic, every business has been impacted and hospitality is in the first line. But we are recalling some of our staff, as we look forward to better days in the Nigerian economy. I am sure that the staff, who are exposed to constant training and performance review on a daily basis will realize what has been achieved, and they will be proud and happy to maintain our customer service standard and quality of foods,” he said.

From the beautiful aesthetics to the premium carat tableware and crockery, courteous and respectful staff, WBar has indeed raised the bar for the business executives and young professionals looking for a vaunted space to unwind over exotic cocktails and avalanche of mogul style spicy and savory dishes.

With a tranquil view of the lagoon and splendid beauty of the waterways, WBar specializes in seafood cuisine simmered in authentic creamy sauce and herbal spices. It offers a unique experience of the continental Eastern flavouring in a contemporary Asian-inspired space, measured in Nigerian hospitality standards.

And talking about cuisine, Jamal specifically rated the chicken wing and chili creamy sauce as a spicy treat and perfect craving by local diners and gourmets. “In particular, I would like to refer to the favourite Nigerian chicken specialty, which is elevated with sweet and savory hot sauce accompanied by scalloped potatoes,” he explained.

Indeed, WBar whose interior is stylishly decorated and equipped with the latest technology, is a place to be for wine and spirit connoisseurs, including fun lovers who want to experience Lagos nightlife on a shoestring budget. The well-stocked bar is an expansive area with a multi-level VIP terrace, thus highlighting its main attraction to celebrities, music and movie stars who troop in to enjoy the seaside breeze while relaxing in a classy, cool spot.

To ensure that every client’s musical tastes are not only met but also exceeded, the water bar and lounge offers deejay vibes and live concert, and on many occasions has played host to popular hip-hop artistes like Davido, Rema and several others who occasionally stroll in to have their bodies tattooed.

On WBar’s unique selling point, Jamal states: “It is ensuring attention to details in every aspect, in order to avail our guests to not only have exceptional experience, but also for their expectations to be exceeded in every way.”

