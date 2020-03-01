The World Boxing Council (WBC) has created a championship belt in honour of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26.

The belt, made in the purple and gold colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, contains portraits of Bryant and his daughter and includes the numbers 8 and 24, Bryant’s two numbers he played under in the NBA.

Kobe Bryant, a huge boxing fan, played for the Lakers for 20 seasons, five of which ended with NBA championships. Bryant played in the NBA all-star game 18 times and is ranked fourth on the list of the league’s top scorers with 33,643 career points.