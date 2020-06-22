A fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has been dismissed by World Boxing Council President, Mauricio Sulaiman, as simply ‘speculation’ over the weekend.

As Fury and Joshua continue to talk up a potential meeting in 2021 and a follow-up immediately after, Sulaiman moved to reassure mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

Sulaiman said Whyte would be able to push through his shot, as previously promised, once Fury clears up a contracted third fight with Deontay Wilder. Whyte had launched a grievance against the WBC Rules and Regulations, not legal action as reported in the media, just days prior.

“For the WBC there is a mandatory title defense that the champion has to make,” Sulaiman told Boxing Insider Radio.

“The mandatory challenger is the interim champion, Dillian Whyte. “He has the right to enforce his title shot after the Wilder vs Fury third fight. Fury vs Joshua is just speculation.