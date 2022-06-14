By Doris Obinna

Every year June 14, the global community marks World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) to focus on the gift of life from voluntary unpaid blood donors around the world.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in the African Region, join the call for more people to become regular blood donors.

In her message, the Regional Director for Africa, WHO, Dr Matshidiso Moeti said, this year’s theme, “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives,” highlights the critical role of voluntary blood donations in saving lives, and enhancing community solidarity and social cohesion. Donating just one unit of blood can save the lives of up to three patients.

“Compared to other regions globally, the African region sees a disproportionate number of conditions requiring donor blood, impacting as many as seven million patients every year. Examples include haemorrhage associated with pregnancy and childbirth, severe anaemia due to malaria and malnutrition, bone marrow and inherited blood disorders, trauma and accidents, as well as man-made and natural disasters.

“While the need for donor blood is universal, access for everyone who needs it is not. In the African Region, demand regularly outstrips supply, negatively impacting timely access for all patients who need safe and quality-assured blood to save their lives.

“As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, voluntary unpaid blood donations dropped significantly. Malawi, for example, registered a 46 per cent decrease in donations.”

According to her, countries across the African Region have worked hard to improve blood donation frequency, and the situation is showing signs of stabilizing. “Blood transfusion services in many countries reached out to blood donors through public awareness campaigns, transporting donors from and to their homes, using digital platforms and establishing call centres.

“The situation remains challenging, and it is exacerbated by issues such as staff shortages and limited funding from governments and partners organizations for effective blood donor education, recruitment, and retention.

“As WHO in the African Region, we provide support to countries at various levels, including resource mobilization for the implementation of national blood transfusion plans, advocacy for integrating blood safety in these plans, and strengthening the legal and regulatory framework for blood safety.

