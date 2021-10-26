The secretary of the governing and regulatory body for the game of boxing in Nigeria, Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, (NBB of C), Mr. Remi Aboderin has lauded the kind gesture of the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare towards professional boxing.

The minister last weekend had pledged to support the current World Boxing Federations (WBF) Super Featherweight Champion, Ridwan ‘Scorpion’ Oyekola in his quest to defend his title against an opponent from Georgia, Giorgi Gogatishvili, a gesture the NBB of C scribe has described as the first of its kind from the of office of the minister.

Aboderin, who doubles as the president of West African Boxing Union (WABU) also, noted that the Minister’s intervention has also given a relief to the apprehension of the boxer losing the belt, as the global body that is managing the belt; World Boxing Federation (WBF) has agreed to shift the date of the title defense to December 26 2021.

It will be noted that, the boxer, Ridwan Scorpion has been facing lots of challenges, especially on finances towards defending the WBF belt he won last December courtesy of support from Engr. Dotun Sanusi of Ilaji Hotels and Resort.

