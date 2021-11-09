The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has pledges his assistance to the current World Boxing Federations (WBF) Super Featherweight Champion, Ridwan ‘Scorpion’ Oyekola in his quest to defend his title against an opponent from Georgia, Giorgi Gogatishvili,

The Arole Oduduwa made this call while hosting the boxer and his crew in his palace over the weekend where the monarch commended the courage and determination of the boxer, while describing his story of rising from an Okada rider to world champ as a typical Nigerian story.

Ooni however urged the ministry of Youths and Sports to intensify efforts towards using boxing as a means for our youths to overcome poverty just like the case of Ridwan Scorpion by encouraging more youths to take to professional boxing owing to the volume of our talented boxers that are wasting away in the amateur level.

“I’m moved by the story of Ridwan ‘Scoprion’, and I know we have many of them wasting away and that is why I will do all within my capacity to support his aspiration to successfully defend his WBF title. I want to call on the Ministry of Sports to do more towards discovering more world champions’’, said the respected Yoruba monarch.

