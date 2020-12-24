Nigeria’s Riidwan “ Scorpion “ Oyekola said he is ready for his Argentine opponent as they prepare for their World title fight on Sunday.

Ridwan will at the Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort (Hospitality) Ltd, Ibadan meet Lucas Mathias Montesino in a 10 round fight for the vacant International WBF Super Featherweight title.

Speaking at a world press conference to herald the fight, Ridwan said he is fully prepared for the challenge, nothing that he will not disappoint his fatherland on Sunday.

“ This is a great opportunity I have been looking for and I give kudos to the promoter and the NBB of C for making this fight happen. I’ m going to emerge victorious at the end of the day.

Ridwan (7, 5 kos, 1,1) who refused to predict whether he would win by knockout but maintained that he’s physically, mentally and psychologically prepared for the fight just as he appealed to his fans to troop out enmass and support him.

In his own remarks, his opponent Lucas (7, 6kos, 1, 2) explained that he is not afraid of the home fans, insisting that he has what it takes to take the belt to Argentina.

President of Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), Dr. Rafiu Ladipo explained that the fight would observe all COVID -19 protocols such as wearing of face masks, washing of hands and use of sanitizers, adding that between one thousand and two thousand fans would be allowed into the venue with each fan seating 6 ft. from each other.