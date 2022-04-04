By Bunmi Ogunyale

World Boxing Organisation Cruiserweight Champion, Lawrence Okolie, has promised to use his status to empower the youth and encourage young talents to build professional careers with support of other stakeholders.

The Nigeria-born British boxer is back home to meet his native people while seeking ways to impact on the community and give back to the sport through support for upcoming talents.

The sport’s stakeholders welcomed Okolie, who holds four titles; the Commonwealth Boxing Championship, British Championship belt, European Championship and the WBO Cruiserweight, and his team.

Okolie, who won all of his 18 fights, with 14 of them by technical knockout and four by decision, has always enjoyed the support of his father who shared his ordeal cheering his son from the ring side.

Okolie, who represented Great Britain at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil, said he is looking forward to defending the belt in June this year.

The British-based boxer later visited the Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame gym for enthusiasts and residents who trooped out to catch the glimpse of swamped exhibitions.

While at the training facility, Okolie took part in an exhibition bout while mentoring and watched some of the local pugilists showcase their skills.

Okolie, a native of Igbuzor, Delta State is expected to visit Governor Ifeanyi Okowa this week before returning to his base in the United Kingdom.