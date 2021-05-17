From Vikky Uba, Abuja

Catholic Bishops under the umbrella of Catholic Bishops’Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), have charged media practitioners in Nigeria and beyond to promote peace through accurate and effective reportage.

Chairman, Social Communications for CBCN, who doubles as the Archbishop of Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev Dennis Isizoh, gave the charge, yesterday, in Abuja, while addressing newsmen during a Holy Mass to commemorate the 2021 World Communications Day(WCD) celebration.

He advised journalists to work towards ensuring peace and unity of Nigeria through the way they report news and other journalistic activities.

“Journalists, when you are reporting, give us a chance to have peace in our country. Sometimes you twist the news badly and people react and develop negative sentiments. When you cover events, bear in mind that you want peace to reign in Nigeria. You want Nigeria to be united. You want people to work together for the good of the country, and you want justice. So, when you are reporting, report in such a way that there will be room for people to work together and find solutions to the problem.”