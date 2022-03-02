From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday joined the rest of the world to commemorate World Civil Defence (WCD) Day with a promise to bring security to the doorsteps of the civil populace.

NSCDC Commandant in charge of Benue Dr Philip Okoh made the promise in a chat with reporters shortly after an event to mark the WCD day at the State Command in Makurdi.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

‘Going forward, Nigerians should expect a robust collaboration with civil defenders in terms of bringing security to the doorsteps of the communities and everyone. We will help Nigerians to ensure that crime is reduced to the barest minimum,’ he said.

‘Nigerians should expect a crop of people who are dedicated, and ready to discharge their duties without being biased and without compromising the ethics of the profession,’ he promised.

The NSCDC boss explained that to ensure adequate security for Nigerians, eight new divisions have recently been created in the state to bring the total number of divisions in the state to 33.

‘We have established eight new divisions and all have hit the ground running. Most of these divisions are established in areas where there is no security presence at all. For instance, I was in Obi yesterday and the only police station there had been burnt down and now, they’re yarning for more security. So, in all, there are 33 divisions under the Benue State NSCDC Command for now,’ he indicated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The commandant stated that the NSCDC had since its volunteer era in 1967 till date been actively involved in ensuring that the civil populace is adequately secured.

‘From the volunteer era in 1967 till it was recognised by the federal government of Nigeria by law in 2003, from the civil war, the NSCDC had been helping the military evacuate the injured, give information to communities that are not attacked to enable them to take cover and be safe among others.

‘By our act, we have curbed to a reasonable extent, vandalism. We also aid to bring succour to IDPs. We have also helped to curb vandalism to a reasonable extent as well as burst the bubble of many criminal elements and employment racketeers.

‘We have also helped to restore normalcy in terms of electricity supplies by stopping the vandals from vandalising transformers and cables. We have cracked the team of human traffickers. We also partner with the education sector by providing security for JAMB, WAEC and NECO to curb examination malpractices,’ Okoh said.

He listed the challenges confronting the Corps in the state to include mobility, accommodation and lack of cooperation from the locals who are making some illicit money, especially from vandalising railway tracks.