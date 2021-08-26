Nigeria’s Super Eagles could be without Samuel Chukwueze and ten other regulars when they take on Cape Verde in the second game of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Soccernet earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr would be without ten players from the UK, including seven from the Premier League, due to the UK’s coronavirus travel rules.

The 20 Premier clubs released a joint statement on Tuesday that they would not release their players to countries on the Uk’s red list for next month’s international break.

La Liga clubs have now followed suit, stating their refusal to let players leave for countries in the red list. Cape Verde is one of the countries in the red list zone, and that means Villarreal may fail to release Chukuweuze for the game at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde.

This restriction also applies to Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo, whose Rangers Football Club is in Scotland. It’s even unlikely they are available for the clash against Liberia on September 3 following a coronavirus outbreak at the club.