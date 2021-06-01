By Chinenye Anuforo

Western Digital has unveiled three new SSDs for its WD_Black portfolio of products, providing gamers around the world with fast, high-performance storage solutions to upgrade their PC and next-gen console gaming experience at its Flash Perspective event.

“Our WD_BLACK brand delivers a clear and simple promise to gamers – fast and reliable storage that enhances their gameplay,” said Rob Soderbery, executive vice-president and GM, Flash Business, Western Digital. “With today’s new products, the WD_BLACK portfolio has diverse flash-powered solutions so that every gamer – whether they’re just starting out or more advanced – can explore the rich worlds of today’s most inventive games.”

Living at the intersection of technology and entertainment, the newly introduced WD_BLACK gaming portfolio products delivers innovative storage solutions customized for the gamer. The WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD allows enthusiast gamers level up their PC or laptop gaming experience with PCIe Gen4 technology and storage space for more games. With up to 30% less power consumption than its predecessor, laptop gamers can expect longer playtimes between charges. For console gamers looking to minimize game load times, the WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD features read speeds up to 900 MB/s. Gamers can spend more time playing games and less time deleting them with expanded storage for up to 50 games with capacities up to 2TB.