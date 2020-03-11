Western Digital is enabling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to easily transition to NVMe™ storage and dramatically improve application performance with a new addition to its portfolio of data center NVMe SSDs: the first enterprise-class NVMe SSD in the WD Gold™ family.

Industry analyst firm IDC expects NVMe unit shipments to reach more than 79 percent of the market by 20231. With advancements in multi-core, multi-threaded CPUs, legacy storage technology has become a bottleneck to maximum application performance.

Shipping in early CQ2 2020, the new WD Gold NVMe SSDs will be available in four capacities to channel partners and end customers. The WD Gold NVMe SSD is designed to be the primary storage in servers delivering superior response times, higher throughput and greater scale than existing SATA devices for enterprise applications. WD Gold NVMe SSDs complement recently launched WD Gold HDDs by providing a high-performance storage tier for applications and data sets that requires low latency or high throughput.

The new WD Gold NVMe SSDs are designed with Western Digital’s silicon-to-system expertise, from its 3D TLC NAND SSD media to its purpose-built firmware and own integrated controller. Customers have the high reliability for peace of mind that power-loss and data-path protection provide, as well as an extended five-year limited warranty. Secure boot and secure erase provide customers with additional data-management protections.

“Pick any industry – the world is being transformed by data. There is transformation and innovation happening across many IT fronts, and across virtually every industry, large and small, and it’s all driven by data,” said Phil Bullinger, senior vice president and general manager, Data Center Business at Western Digital. “Transitioning to NVMe is fundamental to unlocking the performance potential of high-speed storage media, enabling new applications, use cases and workloads. The addition of WD Gold NVMe SSDs to our currently shipping high-capacity WD Gold HDDs means channel partners and customers have expanded, robust options to achieve faster time-to-value.”