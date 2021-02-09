Western Digital has teamed up with Respawn Entertainment to create an Apex Legends™-themed memory card for the Nintendo Switch™, offering gamers and contenders across the Outlands expanded storage solutions just in time for the universally-acclaimed battle royale game to drop into the Nintendo eShop next month.

Featuring the distinctive Apex Legends insignia, players can squad up and battle for glory with the microSDXC card, which offers up to 128GB of expanded storage. Whether it’s existing fans who want to ready themselves to jump into the action or new players looking to compete in the Apex Games for the first time, this microSDXC card ensures any gamer is equipped with the additional space they need to take on more adventures or challenges on their Nintendo Switch system.

“With a massive and growing fan base, Apex Legends provides an immersive squad-based battle royale experience unlike any other,” said Susan Park, vice-president, client solutions at Western Digital. “We’re excited to help bring the quality and reliability of our microSDXC products to this passionate community, offering unique storage solutions to help them play at their best.”