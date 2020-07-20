Kristen Dawodu born Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu has risen to become a notable name in the Nigerian Entertainment industry.



He keeps soaring in his chosen career as a Comedian, MC, philanthropist, entertainer and now as a music records label CEO.

Determined to succeed in the fiercely competitive industry, Kristen Dawodu aims at making KD Records one of the sought after in Nigeria.

Shedding more lights on the establishment of the record label, Dawodu revealed that the company officially kicked off in 2018 when himself, a group of Oluwagbenga Families investors and other small business owners decided to form a not for-profit organization for the aid and development of emerging artists.

On the mission and vision of the 2 year old music record label, the Maryland, USA based entrepreneur avows, “I would say our vision is to see a world where artists are supported and enabled to pursue the creation of amazing music, and to organically find connection with their audience in the music industry.

While our mission is to build a business that will help our clients to achieve their highest dreams within the shortest time possible and for we to be listed amongst the top 10 record label companies in the world”

Like every other wave making Record Label, KD Records also boosts of a a recording studio which was constructed in 2018 for the perfection of acoustic sound. The facility was designed by Brainonthemix studio engineer.

“From the ground up, each space was carefully envisioned and crafted for undisturbed live recording. KD Records Studio still operates today as a commercial space facilitating independent and commercial projects in Lagos Nigeria. Our label also exists to make positively project the artists. We manage the development of songs, production of music, manufacturing of merchandise, creative marketing and distribution of our products,” the CEO hints.

While stating KD records’ values which he says are honesty, trust, and open communication, Kristen Dawodu also listed the artistes under the label.

“Ajayi Solomon popularly known as Specdo. He was officially signed in 2020 alongside two others; David Ekarika (DeeDee) and

Precious Adelakun ( PreshLee).

For Specdo it is a one year contract, while the other two artists are in for a 2 year contract,” he stated.