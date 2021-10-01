From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has countered statements in some media platforms that it has been silent in some national issues contrary to expectations from observers.

Rather the Council insisted that it has been instrumental to the religious peace and tolerance that exist between different faith in Nigeria, particularly Christians and Muslim.

Aside that, NIREC said it has also engaged the government deeply in different other issues of national importance, thus deepening conversions with suggestion and solutions.

Executive Secretary of NIREC, Fr. Cornelius Omonokhua, in a statement attacked a news columnist for accusing NIREC of being nonchalant on several national issues and challenges, but rather focused on things with less effect on the society.

He said: “NIREC is not a pressure group and does not force the government to implement its constitutional policies. Therefore, it’s not true that NIREC is silent regarding the challenges in the nation. On daily basis, NIREC monitors and evaluates the events and responds when there is need. Government is also advised accordingly without cohesion.

“For instance, on the 11th of June, 2021, the Council met with President Muhammadu Buhari and discussed the issues of insecurity in the nation and ways forward.

“Similarly, on the 26th August, 2021 the Council had its 2021 third quarterly meeting in which a communique was released in three national dailies namely; The Sun, Daily Trust and Guardian Newspapers on 1st September, 2021.

“On 26th August, 2021, the Council paid a courtesy call to the Defence Headquarters to discuss security issues with the Service Chiefs. NIREC visits and intervene in areas where there is conflict.

“On September 6, 2021, the Co-Chairmen of NIREC, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Olasupo Adeniyi Ayokunle, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the Executive Secretary of NIREC, Rev. Fr. Cornelius Omonokhua, and Rev. Dr. Ini Ukpuho visited Jos for a consultative peace meeting.”