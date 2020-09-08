Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

For two years, Jibril Aliyu, who was suspected to be suffering from an unknown sickness, was in chains in Badariya, Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

His father, Aliyu Umaru Badariya, had reportedly sold off some of his belongings in a bid to gather money for his son’s medical treatment. He kept moving him from traditional to orthodox medical practitioners, but no cheering result was forthcoming.

As gathered, Umaru became frustrated and decided to keep the boy within his premises, to protect him from being stoned or hurt by members of the public, if he was allowed to wander about the town.

The ordeal of the 12-year-old boy was broken by a human rights activist who was said to have discovered the boy in chains in his father’s backyard, where goats and chicken were kept.

Daily Sun gathered that the victim, who had lost his mother two years ago, was in the custody of his father and two stepmothers. It was said that the victim was practically denied food, and he had to resort to feeding on the food given to the animals he was sharing the stall with. Sometimes he ate his own faeces for his survival.

But respite came to Jibril recently, as the Kebbi State government took up total responsibility for him, including his medical treatment. Special Adviser to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on Women and Social Development, Hajiya Zara’u Wali, after visiting Jibril at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, had expressed shock about the bizarre story of the minor.

She said: “Really, what happened was a touching situation that has deeply touched the governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, so much. We just heard about the boy who had been chained by his father and foster mothers, living a barbaric life.

“Governor Atiku Bagudu will never allow such an angry scenario to recur in Kebbi State. It is regrettable that all this happened despite all the encouragement that the state government has been giving our people.”

Zara’u admonished the people of the state to always promptly report such unfortunate incidents, either to the ministry or through any of the local governments across the state. She said the state government would always come to the aid of anybody in such unpalatable situations.

“The state government is really touched and we will go to any length to ensure the logical prosecution of the suspects,” she said.

Also, the chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government, Alhaji Aminu Ahmad Fada, who expressed shock at the disclosure, pledged to complement efforts by the state government to treat and rehabilitate the distressed boy, as well as see to the eventual prosecution of the offenders.

Wife of the governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, non-governmental organisations and civil society organisations in the state have advocated the enactment of a law for the protection of children in the state.

The state government had, on June 22,, submitted the Gender-Based Violence and Child Molestation Act to the state legislature for passage into law.

To ensure such a thing didn’t resurface in Kebbi State, the state police command has charged the father of the boy to court to being cruel to his son.