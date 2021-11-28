“my sunshine I am so pleased to see you, have you seen Rick?” She asked her eyes lighting up as she sighted me. I had been slaving in the kitchen all day just to see that crooked smile. I had not seen or heard from Rick all day but was loath to agitate her so I ‘lied’. “Oh yes, he just left the hospital, I think he came in when you were sleeping earlier and he didn’t want to disturb you,” I said smiling and crossing my fingers at my back. It was good to see her smile again. I had to make a quick trip to Abuja and you will not believe whom I ran into at the Airport, Rick! Imagine my surprise, of course he insisted we sit next to each other and even followed me to my Hotel to take a room. All my effort to shake him off proved abortive.

The good thing was that we were both exceptionally busy and so didn’t have time to hang out together until the last night when he insisted on us meeting by the pool bar. I know you’re waiting to hear gist, sorry to disappoint you guys, nothing happened. Ha ha ha, you guys are damn curious about my personal life. Anyways, ‘we’ are back in Lagos and I have consented to attend a surprise ‘welcome home’ party for his Grandma after her surgery. Warien Rose Foundation on the 25th of November marked the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, we tagged it ‘Women the hope of the future; Gender and Equal Opportunities a Must’.

We had it at United Nations Information Centre and had Honourable Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, the Chairperson House Committee on Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation in attendance and my good friend; Olorunfemi Toyin; the Director, Domestic Violence Unit Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lagos State in attendance. Warien Rose Foundation also brought three Grass root Communities for the Event; Ajeromi Ifelodun Ajegunle, Alimosho and Iyana Amuwo Communities. It was very educative and inspiring. Phew! It’s been a hectic week and it’s still not over, Domestic Violence Anonymous is on Monday! As you know it holds every last Monday of the month. I need to let my hair down. Thank God I am hanging out with the girls tonight. Zara is hosting, God help us. In her words, “we are going to be drinking and socializing, wear something comfortable and sexy.” Hmmmn (heavy sigh) Kaycee is likely going to have issues with Zara. They usually do whenever Zara is hosting because Zara will definitely do something crazy. It’s 6.00pm and the girls will soon be here. Yep that must be Zara, the distinct sound of her powerful Jaguar. She came alone to pick me. My jaw dropped open as I saw what Zara was wearing when she stepped out of her ride. Bum shorts and 6inch knee length heely boots? Wow!

Zara just wouldn’t change. She looked like a hippy from the 60s’. “Hey Tobs, are you ready?” She shouted from the car. “Yes I am,” I said smoothing down my short mini jean skirt and crop top. I wore flats as I wasn’t sure where we were going but it is always better to play it safe with Zara. We finally arrived at the ‘secret’ venue. We were not told where we were going, it turned out to be Zara’s House and it was a House party! There were about 30 people present. “What are you celebrating,” I asked in amusement. “Nothing, I felt like having a party so I did!” She said mockingly, laughing. It’s been a while I attended one of such razz parties. Thankfully there was freshly squeezed juice and some exotic toppings (whatever that was), it tasted nice and relaxing. Kaycee and I found a quiet spot to observe. Bola and Jasmine were very much in tune with the crowd. My observation was that drunken people are easily entertained; the debauchery went on for a while. Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse a stripper and lap dancer comes in! Are you kidding me? I already felt the party was a bit riotous and now this. It was like adding petrol to fire. We all like to go a little bonkers, but the consequences… Let’s just say the night might be fun, but is it worth the next morning?

