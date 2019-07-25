Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State government has reiterated its opposition to the operation of Miyeti Allah vigilante in the state, even as it called on security agencies to arrest any member of the organisation mounting roadblocks within the state.

The state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the state would not tolerate such operation, alleging that some individuals were out to make issues out of the matter.

He said: “The state has witnessed with utmost dismay, an orchestrated campaign in respect of the matter. The intention of the sponsors and their echoers is undoubtedly, to discredit the

administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and ostensibly, incite the people against the Ondo State government.”

He said: “It is pertinent to recall that upon the circulation of the story in the social media about the purported formation of an armed vigilante group by the Miyetti Allah, Governor Akeredolu was swift in his reaction to the development.

“Not only did he disown the move, if at all. He indeed ordered the police to effect the arrest of anyone or group which parades itself as Fulani vigilante. The governor’s position was decisive even as it was pointedly consequential.

“At the risk of repeating himself, Governor Akeredolu reaffirmed the

position of the government on Tuesday, July 23, when he was accosted by

reporters who sought further information on the matter.

“The leadership of the Miyetti Allah in the state has equally disowned

the report and has even provided further insights into actionable

steps to deal with whoever conducts self in the manner that does not conform with the position of the government.

“Succinctly, therefore, the scheming media spins on the issue can only

be the handiwork of divisive elements and their collaborators whose

defeated desire is to demarket the Ondo State government through unfounded claims and gross mischief.

“The position of Governor Akeredolu on this matter stands. Government

will not allow armed Fulani vigilante in any part of Ondo State,” he added.