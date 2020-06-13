Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is alarmed by the reported shooting and security breaches within the precincts of the Presidential Villa, reportedly during a squabble among President Muhammadu Buhari’s family member and some of his aides.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday expressed worry that alleged protracted spat between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and the President’s aides has degenerated into ‘violent combats, raids and free use of firearms within the Presidential Villa.’

It noted that the report that member of President Buhari’s family was present at the scene, where one of the presidential aides was allegedly assaulted during which the First Lady’s security details were alleged to have resorted to the use of firearms was distressing.

The party demanded an immediate probe into the security breaches and alleged violation of the COVID-19 ban on inter-state travels by officials and relations of Mr President, which was said to be part of the immediate causes of the ‘latest disturbances in the Presidential villa.’

‘Our party is disturbed by such ugly situation in the Buhari Presidency, which has already heightened apprehensions in the public space over the apparent failure of security architecture and central command system in the presidency leading to such reckless and irresponsible breaches.

‘The chaotic situation in the Presidential villa only points to the failure by President Buhari to provide leadership that can guarantee orderliness in governance and effectively ensure the security of our nation.

‘The PDP notes that such leadership failure at the highest level has further exposed why our nation has been bedevilled by myriads of security and economic problems under President Buhari’s watch in the last five years.

‘More worrisome is that the Buhari Presidency had failed to speak out on the frightening situation so as to reassure Nigerians and douse the tension in the polity; especially at this critical time when our nation is facing serious security challenges,’ the opposition party stated.

The PDP charged President Buhari take immediate steps to restore order in the Presidency and shield the country’s security system from the division and power tussle among persons close to him.

Besides, the party charged the National Assembly to save the country by wading into the persistent ‘infighting in the Buhari Presidency especially as those in charge of the Presidential villa has not demonstrated the required capacity to engender the needed orderliness for productive governance.’