Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has received goodwill and assurances of support from influential elders and professionals of Edo North, notably the mother of former Edo Governor Adams Oshiomhole, Hajia Aishietu, for his dutiful service to the country, loyalty to the President, and for honouring the people of Edo North.

She offered the prayers and goodwill in Edo North where the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba was honoured with a title as the “Lion of Auchi Kingdom” by the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh.

Osinbajo was at the event as a special guest of honour where he spoke of Agba’s contributions to the Buhari administration, as well as the beautiful cultural heritage of the Auchi people which was on display.

Elders and professionals of Edo North regarded the Vice President’s presence as a further demonstration of his love for the people of Edo North and display of his progressive politics focused on harnessing the collective strength of the Nigerian people for inclusive growth and development.

They assured him of their support as he continues to work for the good of Nigeria and her people.

Other senior members of the administration present at the event include Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed, Transport Minister Rotimi Ameachi, and others.

Deputy Governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu was also there to witness the title conferment ceremony, alongside other present and past serving senators. The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) was also represented at the event.

Adams Oshiomhole, the former Governor under whose administration Prince Clem Agba embarked on an urban renewal project that transformed Edo State and significantly upgraded its public infrastructure, was also at the event as a special guest.