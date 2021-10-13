From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The 83 Division Nigerian Army in Enugu have debunked rumours making the rounds that it is constructing a Ruga settlement at Igbo-Etiti community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The army described the report which is being aired on some online radio as maliciously aimed at inciting the public against the Nigerian Army and urged the public to disregard the rumour.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, in charge of 82 Division, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday, said the alleged construction of a Ruga is actually a military training facility embarked by army engineers at Igbo-Etiti Community of Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State. He said the project which is currently under construction when completed would accommodate troops during training and aid to improve their efficiency in protecting law-abiding citizens across the South East.

Abdullahi’s statement reads:

