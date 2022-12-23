Entrepreneur and Business Mogul, Ambassador Lilian Nwankwo has dropped a hint on her plans to change the face of entrepreneurship in the country.

She stated this in Lagos, when she played host to emerging Entrepreneurs who were trained on skills acquisition programme.

Nwankwo said it was a delight to produce the next set of Entrepreneurs who have acquired knowledge in different fields of endeavours.

These are my Trainees, and I’m proud of them all. This innovation of offering trainings to people around me is a dream fulfilment.

We will prepare for the next badge and continue to impart knowledge where necessary, so they can have a life, Nwankwo concluded.