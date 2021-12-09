From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The President of the Court of Appeal (PCA), Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has expressed the readiness and committment of the court to justice delivery even in the face of daunting challenges.

Speaking at the retreat and annual conference of the appellate court and the launch of its Rules 2021, Justice Dongban-Mensem noted that the administration of justice remains the primary focus of the court.

She vowed that even in the face of incredible challenges and uncertainty, the Court of Appeal will rise to each and every occasion.

While reviewing the achievements of the court in the out-going legal year, the PCA disclosed that the court disposed off 5, 669 cases and 10, 798 motions.

Similarly, despite a 51% increase in the number of motions filed during the period under review, she said that the court witnessed a 48% increase in the number of motions disposed of by the panels over the course as at November ending this year.

At the conference attended by the Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Justice Dongban-Mensem further revealed that as a result of the devastating effect of Covid-19, a total of 528 judgments were delivered via the Zoom Online platform during the course of the 2020-2021 legal year.

She further explained that 10 hearings were also held by panels of the Court using the forum while In the last two months, a further 40 judgments have been delivered via the Zoom Platform.

“The administration of justice remains the primary focus of the Court. As I stated during the Legal Year, the Learned Justices of the Court, without exception, have worked incredibly to improve justice delivery this year.

“As a result, we have had a 26.47% reduction in the total volume of cases pending in our divisions, as compared with last year.

“Similarly, despite a 51% increase in the number of motions filed, we witnessed a 48% increase in the number of motions disposed of by the panels over the course of this Legal Year.

“In the face of incredible uncertainty such as the world has and is still experiencing, I am assured that the Court will rise to each and every challenge that will face us whether jurisprudentially or otherwise.

“We are committed to deepening the expeditious dispensation of justice and are not afraid to think out of the Box I order to achieve it.

“This informs our pivot towards a technology driven system of justice, following the precedent set by the Chief Justice of Nigeria in the technological innovations introduced to the Supreme Court.

“That of course requires that we amend our Rules of Practice in order to properly cater for this digital revolution.

The 2021-2022 Legal Year has begun with much greater confidence as we have had an infusion of Eighteen (18) new Justices to the Court of Appeal in the course of the year 2021.

“I remarked at the time of their appointment that they were joining a Family Court, which is close knit and fraternal. I can confidently state that my Brother Justices, when sitting as a Panel, are a well-oiled machine.

“It was therefore important for our new learned Brother Justices to be properly oriented so as not to disrupt the course of the dispensation of justice.

“Having cut their teeth in the crucible of Special Panels and their various Stations, I am glad to state that our new Justices have proven their mettle and must be highly commended for their work.

“It is certainly notable that my Lords the new Justices have been sitting in Special Panels with their Learned Brother Justices of the Abuja Division since yesterday, 6th December 2021.

“In that time, their Lordships have had to hear One Hundred and Ninety-Eight (198) motions and Appeals, which is commendable indeed given that they sat in only six panels hearing an average of 33 matters per panel.

“In addition, my other learned Brother Justices have, as usual, risen to the challenge of administering justice with an uncommon patriotism and great sacrifice even to their health. I cannot thank your Lordships enough for your support.

The CJN later launched the new Practice Direction of the court with a charge on the Justice not to rest on their oars and to continue to dispense justice without fear or favor.

