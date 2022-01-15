From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has again restated his administration’s commitment to sustaining the system of participatory, inclusive and people-centred governance in the state.

Noting that participatory and inclusive governance remains the best path towards the socioeconomic and political development of every given polity, Oyetola said that such has been the reason why his administration placed a high premium on people’s voice since the inception and which necessitated the then “Thank-You-Tour” and the continuous engagement with the people.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, during a rural community engagement held in the Coker/Boredun area of Obokun Local Government, Oyetola emphasised the essence of carrying people along in the state development engineering.

He said such will enhance governments’ responsiveness to the present and future needs of the society, as well as exercise prudence in policy-setting and decision-making.

‘Participatory and people-centric administration creates a platform for broad sociopolitical excellence, as it facilitates equity and inclusiveness in the art of governance, designs a governance process that serves the interests of the citizenry; as well as ensuring that the process produces best of results with a high emphasis on government accountability and transparency,’ he said.

‘The system also offers citizens the opportunity to engage, monitor and evaluate public policies and actions, as a result, making governing authorities to be accountable and responsible, thereby engendering a fast pace of growth and development like it is being experienced currently in the state.’

Oyetola also attributed his achievements in infrastructure, health, education, security, social welfare among others to participatory and inclusive governance which he entrenched in the state upon the assumption of office.

He said the landmark strides of his administration such as the construction of Olaiya flyover and litany of intercommunity access roads, many revitalised health centres, education policy review, security upgrade among others were due to the sanctity of people’s demands, which his administration considered in the best interest of the state.

In his remarks, the Olu of Coker, Oba Adebare Fadare commended Oyetola for his unique and purposeful leadership which has made people the centrepiece of his administration, as well as his numerous policies and programs which are beneficial to the masses.

Oba Fadere however, urged the governor not to relent in his quest for sustainable development of the state, while pleading with him to consider some demands of the people in the area such as portable water supply, grading of roads, rural electrification, and provision of farm implements among others.