Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Army has restated its commitment to the maintenance of peace and stability in Bayelsa State.

The commander of the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brig Gen Valentine Okoro, who said during the sanitation exercise at Kpansia market in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital as part of activities marking the 2019 Army Day celebration said the army would continue to promote civil-military relationship with its host communities and the people as part of the overall objective for the enthronement of peace and stability.

Okoro who led officers and men and members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) to markets and streets, said the visit to dump sites to evacuate waste was part of the routine corporate social responsibility of the Nigerian Army to host communities in line with the directive of the Chief of Army Staff.

According to him, the army is using the occasion of the Army Day celebration to demonstrate that it is not only peace it is interested in, but in the welfare and well being of the people.

“In line with the overall decisions of the Chief of Army Staff, we are here to render service to the people of Yenagoa and Bayelsa State in general.

“The army has actually been involved in civil-military activities to support the citizens of this country who are the tax papers and probably our employers in order to let them know that the military is also part of the society.

“We promote not only peace and security but also social welfare for the citizens of the country,” he said.