Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has reiterated its commitment to policies and programmes that would promote security of lives and property in the State.

The Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, spoke on Wednesday while inspecting the long abandoned Umuagbai Police Station at Ndoki in Oyigbo Local Government Area.

Danagogo noted that the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is determined to rebuild the police station and such facilities as security, remain paramount in the scheme of activities and actions of the Governor.

He said that the Governor remained outstanding in providing logistics support and security facilities for security agencies to enhance their operations and give them the enabling environment to achieve remarkable feat.

Danagogo stated: “There is no doubt that our federal institutions in the country, particularly in this State, are in dire need of attention. Our Governor will continue to work to ensure that no institution relevant to the needs of our people is neglected.’

Meanwhile, the SSG has called on medical doctors and health professionals in the State to extend more of their services to the rural areas.

According to Danagogo, current statistics showed that most doctors practice in the urban centres, whereas their services are mostly needed by the rural population.

He added that the concentration of medical practice in the urban centres is increasing the challenges of unbalanced doctor-to-population distribution in the Nigerian health sector.