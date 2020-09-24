Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Federal Government, on Wednesday, renews its commitment to any cause that would make mining attractive and profitable for Nigerian youths through the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, who spoke at a photo exhibition to mark his one year in office, in Abuja, disclosed that mining industry has huge potentials, thus inviting more younger Nigerians to join the sector.

Adegbite said that the ministry is determined to make the mining sector attractive for youths so as to curb the high level of unemployment in the country.

He stated that local beneficiation of the mining sector will not only create jobs for the numerous unemployed youths but also generate revenue for the nation.

He said: “The whole idea is in line with the mandate given by the President to divisify the economy by creating awareness to mining and create jobs for the masses.

“There are lots of youths out of jobs. We are trying to make mining attractive so that they can come into mining, and also to generate revenue for the government, that is what we are doing with the downstream policy. When you do beneficiation locally you are creating more jobs.

He, therefore, appreciated the handwork of his aide on documentation, Ayomide Damilayo, for portraying his one year in office in photographs and encouraged him to do more.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, in his remarks, congratulated the Minister’s aide and urged other youths to try and master whatever they found themselves doing.

“This young man has distinguished himself by successfully carrying out his responsibilities and I congratulate him,” Oga said.

In his remarks, Ayomide Damilayo, said he was motivated in the profession by his mother, and one of the challenges he has faced while executing his job in the mining sector was security.

He said that most of the mining sites lack adequate security, as well as communication networks to reach others.