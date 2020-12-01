By Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayeimi, has said that his government was doing everything humanly possible to address the current security situation in the state.

This was just as the Governor declined to confirm nor deny his alleged 2023 Presidential ambition.

The Governor, while featuring on his monthly public enlightenment media chart, code-named, ” Meet Your Governor”, on Monday, said his administration was not leaving anything to chances in arresting the situation.

It is recalled that cases of kidnapping and murder which had occurred and later subsided in the early part of the year, rekindled in the last one week, with two persons killed and another one kidnapped.

At the last count, a pastor was killed in Ikere-Ekiti, a Chinese expatriate and construction worker was kidnapped in Ado-Ekiti and a policeman killed in the process while a suspected kidnapper was beaten to death in Omuo Ekiti while allegedly trying to kidnap a seven-year-old boy.

But speaking on the security situation, Fayemi acknowledged the rampancy of the worrisome crime situation, saying everything humanly possible were being done to bring the situation under control.

According to him, ” residents have reasons to report to us unfamiliar faces. We need citizens to volunteer information when they see strangers in their vicinities

” We are all responsible for our security. Leaders, citizens and security agencies must work together, our people must also play a role in giving information.

” We have started an operation today, people will start witnessing what we are doing concerning the forests.

” It is our duty to protect every Ekiti person and every Ekiti resident.”

He declined confirming his rumoured ambition to contest the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Fayemi did not respond to panelists’ question on the alleged presidential ambition and refused to comment when asked questions on it.

When pressed to state whether he would be vying for the nation’s number one position in 2023, all a smiling Fayemi said was “let’s end the programme for today.”